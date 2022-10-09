TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse allegations.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 9, 2022, 8:18 PM
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse allegations.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.