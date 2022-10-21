RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Home » National News » 2 arrested after 2…

2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 2:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities said Friday they have arrested two of the three suspects they were searching for after two people were found dead and a police officer was shot on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington.

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Keller, west of Spokane. Officers found two people dead, and an officer who came across a vehicle described as having left the scene was shot in the arm. He was doing well after being transported for medical care, the department said in a news release.

Police identified two of the suspects as Curry Pinkham and Zachary Holt. The third suspect, another man, had not been identified. It was not immediately clear which of the three suspects had been arrested.

Tribal police searched for them overnight with help from other agencies, including the FBI, Border Patrol, Washington State Patrol and police and sheriff’s deputies. The department said on Facebook Friday that two suspects had been arrested.

Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during the search.

Cody Desautel, executive director of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, wrote that schools in Nespelem and Keller would be closed Friday “due to the situation that has effected both districts tonight.”

Desautel said any displaced families were welcome at a gymnasium in nearby Coulee Dam.

School was also canceled Friday in another nearby school district, covering the small towns of Wilbur and Creston. In a message on its Instagram page, the district wrote that there had been “a tragedy in the Keller community” involving the loss of lives.

“Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are in support of the entire Keller Community,” the message said.

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville comprise about 9,400 descendants of a dozen Native American tribes. The reservation covers nearly 2,200 square miles (nearly 5,700 square km) west of Lake Roosevelt, the reservoir formed on the Columbia River behind the Grand Coulee Dam.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up