MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » National News » Sheriff: 14-year-old boy shot,…

Sheriff: 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Northern California

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 2:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Northern California, authorities said.

The teenager was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the North Highlands neighborhood near Sacramento around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives have not determined what led up to the shooting and the sheriff’s department did not immediately have information regarding a potential suspect.

A 911 caller who found the teen told authorities they had heard gunshots, the sheriff’s department said. The teenager, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up