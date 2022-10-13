RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » National News » Review: Enter Tove Lo's…

Review: Enter Tove Lo’s messy femininity in ‘Dirt Femme’

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

“Dirt Femme,” Tove Lo (Pretty Swede Records)

Femininity is all-encompassing, it’s malleable and flesh deep.

In Tove Lo’s fifth studio album, “Dirt Femme” — the first under her own independent label — the Swedish singer-songwriter and producer profoundly understands the female experience can be painful, messy and iridescent. Tove Lo rejects the confined cage of femininity and gets dirty.

In “Dirt Femme,” Tove Lo is able to analyze her marriage and rejects the traditional nuclear family in “Suburbia,” singing “I can’t be no Stepford wife.” She explores an eating disorder that plagued her teenage years in “Grapefruit” — the purposefully sweltering beats makes this song a deniable club banger — and self-hatred and self-sabotage in “I’m to Blame,” her most candid song yet.

Lead single “No One Dies from Love” documents how Tove Lo’s interpretation of femininity means showing the vulnerability of heartbreak as she sings against heavy ’80s-inspired synth, “No one dies from love/Guess I’ll be the first. Will you remember us?/Or are the memories too stained with blood now?” Her second single, “2 Die 4” samples “Popcorn” by Gershon Kingsley in a shimmering, fatal love song that screams camp.

Other album standouts include “Call on Me” and “Pineapple Slice,” produced by British EDM artist SG Lewis. The songs take the listener into a disco rave curated by two juggernauts of the now mainstream genre.

Tove Lo ponders the question, “After the pain is there more?” She confidently answers it through a sharply written and a sonically creative career-defining album. She shatters the pristine image of femininity shoved down her throat as woman. She is an artist — and now a independent label owner — while simultaneously dancing on a club dancefloor.

__

Follow reporter Nardos Haile on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nardoshaile

___

For more AP Music reviews, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News | National News

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

Agencies should make internal workforce investments to improve AI implementation, experts say

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up