RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | NATO warns Russia | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » National News » Retail sales flat in…

Retail sales flat in September with inflation hot

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things.

Retail sales were flat for September, down from a revised. 0.4% growth in August, according to the Commerce Department on Friday.

Excluding sales from vehicle and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.3%. Excluding gas sales, spending was up 0.1%

While the report showed shoppers’ resilience, the figures also are not adjusted for inflation unlike many other government reports. In fact, sales at grocery stores rose 0.4% , helped by rising prices in food.

Business at restaurants ticked up 0.5%. Sales at furniture stores fell 0.7 %., while sales at electronics stores fell 0.8%. Online sales rose 0.5% last month.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity and Americans have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near four-decade highs. Yet surging prices for everything from mortgages to rent have upped the anxiety level. Overall spending has slowed and shifted increasingly toward necessities like food, while spending on electronics, furniture, new clothes and other non-necessities has faded.

“Even if people are employed and on paper look reasonably comfortable they are not feeling comfortable, and they are very concerned about what’s to come next,” said Joel Rampoldt, a managing director in the retail practice at AlixPartners.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up