Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 11:33 AM

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Seven people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said.

“This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department,” police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has been determined.

He said multiple fire departments and police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

