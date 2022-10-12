RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Home » National News » Police: 2 officers, 1…

Police: 2 officers, 1 suspect shot in central Illinois city

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 8:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in the central Illinois city of Decatur, the city’s police chief said.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop about 12:30 a.m. CDT, WAND-TV reported.

The suspect and the two Decatur officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Authorities have not provided updates on their conditions.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released by police. An officer who answered the phone at the Decatur Police Department said that a news release on the shooting would be sent later Wednesday morning.

Decatur is located about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up