Officials: 2 dead after plane crash in Florida neighborhood

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 2:55 PM

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Two occupants of a small plane died Monday after crashing into a house in a South Florida neighborhood, officials said.

The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon, shortly after taking off from the nearby North Perry Airport, Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said.

No injuries were reported to the people inside the home or anyone else on the ground. Because of concern about fuel leaking from the plane and damaged electrical lines, power was shut down to the surrounding area, and residents were evacuated, officials said.

Officials didn’t immediately know what caused the plane to crash or how much damage was caused to the home. The occupants of the plane weren’t immediately named.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

