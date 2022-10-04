HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 6:59 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a story published Sept. 30, 2022, about how police pursue suspects in Jackson, Mississippi, The Associated Press misquoted Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell by saying “law enforcement” instead of “law and order.” The correct quote is: “Don’t sit here and complain about crime and death and murder and kids killing kids and tell me there’s respect for law and order. Because there’s not.”

