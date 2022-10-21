RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
NY law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 5:59 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock Friday when a state judge ruled the law constitutional.

Saratoga County Judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they’re counted.

It was unclear immediately Friday if New York Democrats would appeal the decision. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

State GOP chair Nick Langworthy on Friday called the judge’s decision a win for election integrity.

In 2020, delays, litigation and mistakes by election boards that faced a flood of absentee ballots led to long waits for election results.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature eventually passed a law allowing for early counting of absentee voting.

Republicans sued in state court to strike down the law.

Democrats defended the law as crucial to ensuring the state can handle the number of people wanting to apply by mail because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans are also suing to strike down a law allowing voters worried about catching COVID-1-9 to vote by absentee.

