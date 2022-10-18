RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace one race for his actions in a crash at Las Vegas

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 5:08 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace one race for his actions in a crash at Las Vegas.

