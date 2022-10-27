RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
Home » National News » Naked burglary suspect breaks…

Naked burglary suspect breaks from police custody, drowns

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A naked suspect in a Tulsa apartment clubhouse burglary broke from their custody, jumped into a pond and drowned early Thursday, police said.

In a social media posting, Tulsa police said officers answering a 4:30 a.m. burglar alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse found its front door shattered and a naked man inside with his wet clothing strewn around the room.

Officers handcuffed the man, who initially was cooperative but suddenly broke from them, kicked open a back door, scaled a patio railing and jumped into a pond. Officers jumped in after him, but the man failed to resurface.

A dive team later found the man’s body in 10 feet (3 meters) of chilly, murky water.

Police were withholding the man’s identity until they could notify his relatives.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Pentagon: Despite Russia's war, China still top threat to US

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up