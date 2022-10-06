RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » National News » Murder-suicide call leads to…

Murder-suicide call leads to discovery of 4 victims overall

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related.

Deputies responded to a private shooting range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, about 10:45 a.m., where they said a man was fatally shot by another man who then shot himself.

The investigation led to the discovery of the two female victims at separate locations in the nearby town of Clarence, Garcia said.

The victims’ names and additional information were not immediately released.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

Survey: Return to the office part 2

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up