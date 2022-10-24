RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Military vehicles crash, leaving 1 soldier dead, 3 injured

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 4:13 PM

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving two military vehicles claimed the life of one soldier and injured three others at a Pennsylvania military training area over the weekend, officials said.

The crash happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Harrisburg, where the Pennsylvania National Guard has its headquarters, guard officials said in a news release.

Killed in the crash was Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, the officials said. Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

Three other service members were treated at Hershey Medical Center and released, officials said.

“Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time,” said Army Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler.

Officials did not release details about the crash, saying only that it remains under investigation. WHP-TV quoted fort officials as saying that the crash happened during a routine supply mission between ranges in the fort’s more remote training area.

