RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » National News » Michigan man to get…

Michigan man to get life sentence in killing, mutilation

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole after a judge said Wednesday that it was premeditated murder.

Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September. But it was up to a judge to determine whether the death of Kevin Bacon in 2019 was first-degree murder or another type of homicide.

“The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said. “Kevin Bacon’s death was Mark Latunski’s design.”

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The next hearing is Dec. 15.

Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon, 25, whom he had met through the dating app Grindr, and eating parts of the body in Bennington Township, 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Latunski initially was found incompetent to stand trial, but that status changed after mental health treatment.

Defense attorney Mary Chartier said first-degree murder didn’t fit the case. She noted that Latunski allowed police inside the home knowing that Bacon’s body was hanging from the ceiling.

“He did not measure the consequences at all,” Chartier said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up