RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mayor: 5 killed by shooter in Raleigh, North Carolina, including off-duty police officer.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 13, 2022, 9:08 PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mayor: 5 killed by shooter in Raleigh, North Carolina, including off-duty police officer.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.