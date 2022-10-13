RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mayor: 5 killed by shooter in Raleigh, North Carolina, including off-duty police officer.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mayor: 5 killed by shooter in Raleigh, North Carolina, including off-duty police officer.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.