Home » National News » Mayor: 5 killed by…

Mayor: 5 killed by shooter in Raleigh, North Carolina, including off-duty police officer

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 9:08 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mayor: 5 killed by shooter in Raleigh, North Carolina, including off-duty police officer.

National News

