Man killed by Indiana police after suspected of killing 2

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 1:14 PM

ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man suspected of killing two people early Sunday in northern Indiana was fatally shot during a shootout with police, authorities said.

The encounter between the man and local and state officers occurred around 5:30 a.m. in Angola, a town of about 9,000 people near Indiana’s borders with Michigan and Ohio. It was nearly five hours after police discovered the bodies of two men outside a local home, Indiana State Police said.

The man exchanged gunfire with police, then fled on foot. During another exchange, he was struck at least once and killed, state police said.

The man “matched the description of the person suspected of shooting the two males” about 1 a.m., state police said.

No names were released.

