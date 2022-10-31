HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Trick-or-treating forecast | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Louisiana services set for rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 7:26 PM

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — The family of legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has announced details of memorial services planned this weekend for his birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana.

Lewis, known for hits such as “Great Balls of Fire” and many others, died Friday at age 87.

The funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Central Time on Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, family members said. There will be very limited public availability, but the ceremony will be livestreamed, with details to be announced later on Lewis’ Facebook page. A private burial will follow.

A celebration of life is also planned for 1 p.m. that day at the Arcade Theater in Ferriday, Lewis’ representatives said.

Lewis was the last survivor of a generation of artists that rewrote music history, a group that included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard.

