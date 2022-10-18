RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » National News » Los Angeles police face…

Los Angeles police face off with protesters at City Hall

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 2:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police in riot gear faced off with yelling protesters outside a city hall entrance Tuesday, demanding the city council stop its meeting until two of its members resign over racist remarks.

The protest of about 50 people took place outside a door of City Hall, though the council was meeting virtually with only the acting president inside the chambers. Demonstrators chanted, “no resignations, no meeting!” Police pushed backed protesters who moved back and then retreated across the street without incident.

The city council has been in upheaval for the past week after an explosive recording was leaked of a private meeting in which then-council president Nury Martinez made crude and racist remarks, and council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo laughed, joined in the banter and didn’t object. Martinez has since stepped down but de Leon and Cedillo have so far resisted widespread calls for their resignations.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up