RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Home » National News » Los Angeles council disrupted…

Los Angeles council disrupted by protest amid racism scandal

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council was forced to recess Wednesday to clear chanting protesters from its chamber, as members were poised to formally rebuke two councilmen and the council’s former president for their involvement in a racism scandal.

A small but noisy group crowded into the main aisle of an otherwise mostly empty chamber, banged water bottles on a lectern, whooped and shouted in what appeared to be an effort to shut down the meeting. They unrolled a large sign calling the council “illegitimate.”

“Justice now!,” they bellowed. “Shut down!”

After multiple warnings to take seats, council leaders called the recess to clear the room.

That led to something of a standoff in which about 20 protesters continued shouting, as police officers watched over the group. Council members earlier had left the room.

Council President Paul Krekorian warned the protesters they would not deter the council’s business. “We will continue to do the work of the people of Los Angeles,” he said.

The scandal began earlier this month with the release of a previously unknown recording of a 2021 private meeting involving then-City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, as well as powerful labor leader Ron Hererra, head of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. They were captured on tape scheming to protect their political clout in the redrawing of council districts in an hour-long meeting laced with bigoted, crude comments.

Martinez and Herrera have resigned. Cedillo and de León have resisted calls to step down, including from President Joe Biden.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

DLA’s new warehouse management pilot 'created the mold for what success looks like'

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up