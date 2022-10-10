RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
Home » National News » Longtime oldies DJ Art…

Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe dies

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.

Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe’s production company, Dart Entertainment.

Laboe’s last show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night.

Born Arthur Egnoian in Salt Lake City to an Armenian-American family, he grew up during the Great Depression.

After serving in World War II, he changed his last name to Laboe, moved to Los Angeles and became one of the first DJs to play rhythm and blues and rock-n-roll in California.

The Armenian-American is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows that attracted young whites, blacks and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.

He built a multigenerational following by airing decades of goodnight dedications to inmates and others from loved ones on his syndicated “Art Laboe Connection Show,” which he hosted into his 90s.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up