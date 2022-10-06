RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » National News » Hurricane hit areas led…

Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two Louisiana parishes devastated by repeated hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in data gaps, according to figures released Thursday by the statistical agency.

Allen and Calcasieu parishes were hit hard by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in September and October 2020 during the last weeks of the once-a-decade census that determines how many congressional seats each state gets, provides the data for redrawing political districts and helps determine $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

Along with rural Logan and Banner counties in Nebraska, the parishes had rates of homes with missing information that required the statistical technique to be used ranging from 8.4% to 11.5%. The technique called count imputation uses information about neighbors with similar characteristics to fill in data gaps in the head count.

Nationwide, 0.9% of households were counted using the technique during the 2020 census.

Typically, imputation provides the least reliable information about a household. Information from the people living in a home, who either fill out a census form or answer questions from a door-knocking census taker, provides the best information about a household.

If firsthand information can’t be obtained, the Census Bureau next turns to administrative records such as IRS returns, or census-taker interviews with proxies such as neighbors or landlords. Imputation is used after those other avenues have been exhausted.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

Survey: Return to the office part 2

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up