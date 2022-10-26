RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

The Associated Press

October 26, 2022, 11:35 AM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of the Miami-based theft ring began in June with a Nebraska investigation into the theft of several semitrailers loaded with nearly $1 million in frozen beef from areas near Grand Island and Lincoln.

The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska and Homeland Security’s Major Crimes Task Force in Omaha, determined that the theft ring was targeting beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

On Oct. 20, investigators arrested three Miami men on suspicion of transporting stolen goods and money laundering. They face charges in federal court in Florida. Information on whether the men have attorneys representing them in the case could not immediately be found Wednesday.

Investigators said they have identified approximately 45 thefts that occurred across the six Midwest states totaling $9 million in loss.

