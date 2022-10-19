RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea | Network caught providing tech to Russia | Putin declares martial law | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act
Home » National News » F-35 crashes at Air…

F-35 crashes at Air Force base in Utah; pilot ejected safely

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 11:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An F-35 fighter jet crashed Wednesday at an Air Force base in Utah, officials said, adding that the pilot ejected and was taken to a hospital for observation.

The 388th Fighter Wing said on its Twitter account that the F-35 A Lightning II crashed at the north end of the Hill Air Force Base runway. It said the cause of the crash was unknown and would be investigated.

The 388th Fighter Wing said emergency crews both on and off the base responded to the crash.

Brock Thurgood said the pilot landed near his property near the base, KSL.com reported. Thurgood said the pilot was “walking and he was coherent,” but noted his hands were “bloodied up and he was a little banged up.”

“I don’t know how I’d be after I was in a plane crash but he was surprisingly tough,” Thurgood said.

Hill Air Force Base is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA holding 'all hands on deck' event to onboard critically needed hires more quickly

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

White House leaders see ‘momentum’ in ambitious federal cybersecurity overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up