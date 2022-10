SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk tells advertisers he’s buying Twitter to “help humanity” and won’t let it become “free-for-all…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk tells advertisers he’s buying Twitter to “help humanity” and won’t let it become “free-for-all hellscape.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.