Delaware justices eye vote by mail, same-day registration

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Democratic attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a judge’s ruling declaring a new vote-by-mail law unconstitutional.

The justices heard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging both the vote-by-mail law and a new law allowing same-day registration.

A Chancery Court judge last month upheld the same-day registration law. But he said the vote-by-mail law violates restrictions on absentee voting that are spelled out in Delaware’s constitution.

Attorney General Kathleen Jennings is appealing the decision striking down the vote-by-mail law.

Republican attorneys representing voters, a state House candidate, and a Department of Elections employee are appealing the ruling upholding same-day registration.

