RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » National News » Delaware justices eye vote…

Delaware justices eye vote by mail, same-day registration

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Democratic attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a judge’s ruling declaring a new vote-by-mail law unconstitutional.

The justices heard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit challenging both the vote-by-mail law and a new law allowing same-day registration.

A Chancery Court judge last month upheld the same-day registration law. But he said the vote-by-mail law violates restrictions on absentee voting that are spelled out in Delaware’s constitution.

Attorney General Kathleen Jennings is appealing the decision striking down the vote-by-mail law.

Republican attorneys representing voters, a state House candidate, and a Department of Elections employee are appealing the ruling upholding same-day registration.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

HUD, Army, OPM receive extra technology modernization funding

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up