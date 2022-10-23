RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 12:32 PM

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.

Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.

The couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28, according to authorities.

They said McGuire also was considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in Las Vegas.

Branek’s car was reportedly seen at a truck stop in Yucca and that led to a high-speed chase Friday followed by a four-hour standoff before police found the couple dead.

Authorities said additional murder investigations possibly connected to McGuire are under investigation.

