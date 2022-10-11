RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | UN, G7 decry Russian attack | NATO to hold nuclear exercise | Ukrainians in Prague rally
California tree trimmer killed after fall into wood chipper

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 11:46 PM

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after he fell into a wood chipper, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was working in the city of Menlo Park shortly before 1 p.m. when he fell, police said.

Officers arrived to find the man dead from injuries sustained after his fall. The state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the man’s death.

Menlo Park is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

