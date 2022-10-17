California stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 hurt

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man with a knife was arrested after a series of stabbings in Southern California…

Officers near downtown Long Beach responded at around 5:30 a.m. and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Brandon Fahey, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department. Fahey did not identify the woman, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

About an hour later, officers were sent to another reported stabbing, this time about a half-mile (0.8 km) to the south. A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening stab wounds to the upper torso, Fahey told reporters.

Shortly after 7 a.m., two men were stabbed about a mile (1.6 km) south of where the second attack occurred. They were taken to a hospital with wounds not considered life-threatening, Fahey said.

A man carrying a knife was arrested near the scene of the third stabbing, police said. The suspect wasn’t identified.

Investigators were still trying to determine if all the attacks were related, Fahey said, but police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

