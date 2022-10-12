RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Board rejects clemency request of Oklahoma death row inmate

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 1:28 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday rejected a request to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who killed his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993.

The board turned down the request to recommend to Gov. Kevin Stitt that Richard Stephen Fairchild be spared for the beating death of Adam Broomhall in Del City. Fairchild, 62, is set to be executed on Nov. 17.

Defense attorney Emma Rolls argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, suffers from mental illness, and is remorseful for his actions.

“As Richard Fairchild’s brain has deteriorated, he has descended into psychosis,” Rolls said in a statement.

“Mr. Fairchild is now suffering from the effects of major mental illness, namely schizoaffective disorder, leaving him tortured with continued delusions,” Rolls said. “Yet despite having lost touch with reality, Richard remains remorseful for his crime and continues to have an unblemished prison record.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said in a statement that the board made the correct decision.

“Fairchild, brutally tortured (the child) to death on Nov. 13, 1995, for wetting the bed,” O’Connor said. “Fairchild … beat, burned, and threw Adam into the side of a table, silencing his cries forever.”

