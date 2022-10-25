RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » National News » Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots…

Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Monday after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert, authorities said.

Ezekiel Lamar Love, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Deputies were called to Adelanto, a city about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles, around 8:20 a.m. following a report of an “unwanted subject” who was damaging property and threatening violence.

Love left the neighborhood before authorities arrived but a deputy spotted him nearby and drove toward him in a marked patrol vehicle, the sheriff’s department said in a news release Tuesday.

Love allegedly began shooting at the deputy, who got out of the vehicle and returned fire, authorities said. Love was struck by gunshots, though the sheriff’s department did not say how many times or where he was hit.

Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up