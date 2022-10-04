HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Home » National News » Aunt accused of pushing…

Aunt accused of pushing nephew into lake charged with murder

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder more than a week after the death of her 3-year-old nephew, who she allegedly pushed into Lake Michigan and watched as he sank into the water.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office announced the murder charge Tuesday against Victoria Moreno, 34. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child and ordered held without bail.

Moreno, a Des Plaines resident, was again denied bail Tuesday during a second bond hearing on the new charge, WTTW-TV reported. She is due back in court on Oct. 24.

Moreno is accused of shoving her nephew, Josiah Brown, into the water near Chicago’s Navy Pier on Sept. 19 and watching as he sank below the water, prosecutors said. Divers found him about 30 minutes later after passersby called 911 and threw a life preserver in the water.

The boy was transported in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died on Sept. 25, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

On the morning of Sept. 19, prosecutors said, Moreno stole the keys to a family truck in Des Plaines and “snuck out of the residence without anyone knowing that she had left.”

Prosecutors said Moreno was not allowed to drive because she takes medication for “mental health issues” and because of an incident a week earlier when she drove to Navy Pier with several children, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Moreno’s attorney said during Tuesday’s bond hearing that the state had failed to prove that his client had any “intent to kill” the boy.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Hundreds of employees join Feds Feed Families event aiming to end hunger, encourage healthy behavior

White House AI 'Bill of Rights' sets higher bar for agencies to weed out bias

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up