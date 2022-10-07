RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Oct 1-7, 2022

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 4:21 PM

Oct. 1-7, 2022

It was a week marked by tragedy and death, from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba, to a deadly stampede at an Indonesian soccer stadium, to migrants’ bodies washing up on Greek shores, to a massacre at a daycare center in Thailand. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

