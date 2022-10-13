RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 8:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oct. 7-13, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up