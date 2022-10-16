AP Top U.S. News at 9:34 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting Biden turning to…

Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood’s peace Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora Parkland shooter’s life sentence could bring changes to law Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.