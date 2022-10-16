Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood’s peace
Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora
Parkland shooter’s life sentence could bring changes to law
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.