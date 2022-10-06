HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
AP Top U.S. News at 1:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

Revised ‘Dreamers’ program to get another review by court

Kevin Spacey faces civil trial on sexual assault claims

Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens

Twitter under Musk? Most of the plans are a mystery

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

National News

