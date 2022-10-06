AP Top U.S. News at 1:15 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead Revised ‘Dreamers’ program…

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead Revised ‘Dreamers’ program to get another review by court Kevin Spacey faces civil trial on sexual assault claims Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens Twitter under Musk? Most of the plans are a mystery Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.