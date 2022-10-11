RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
AP Top U.S. News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race

Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea

Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism

Uvalde school chief plans to retire after community outrage

California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

California man charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying

Racist remarks spotlight rivalry between LA Latinos, Blacks

