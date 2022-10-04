HURRICANE IAN: Frustration and desperation mount | Feds vow major aid | Ian remnants bring brisk winds, rain to DC region | Photos
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says

Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place

Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases

Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid

Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

CISA aims to expand cyber defense service across fed agencies, potentially further

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up