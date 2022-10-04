AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases
Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban
Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid
Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.