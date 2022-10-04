AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants…

In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on US warns about foreign efforts to sway American voters Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.