AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost

Little sign of relief expected in September inflation data

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election

Georgia features Deep South’s only competitive US House race

US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

A flirt? Concerns about juror in case tied to Whitmer plot

Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman

Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

National News

