The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

Can Biden save democracy one US factory job at a time?

GOP optimistic about Senate chances despite Walker turmoil

Police: California serial killer ‘on a mission’ in slayings

Musk says he wants Twitter again and will pay $44B price

EXPLAINER: Musk Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges

‘Best Before’ labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow

Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials

US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt

