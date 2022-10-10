RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 12:00 AM

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness

Historic homes may prove to be more resilient against floods

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

‘Nothing’s left’: Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet

Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona

