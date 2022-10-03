HURRICANE IAN: Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Residents recount horror, fear | Photos
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president

Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by flood tries to recover

Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida

EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up