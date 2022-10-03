AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court ‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit Supreme Court…

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court ‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again Poor Florida neighborhood battered by flood tries to recover Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.