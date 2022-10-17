AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism
Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery
LA’s Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal
98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora
Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits
California city rests easier after serial killings arrest
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.