RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rockets strike mayor's office | How Moscow makes Ukrainian kids Russian | Izyum survivors tell of devastating airstrike | Ukraine envoy hopeful about Musk's Starlink
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

Lessons from Hurricane Michael being applied to Ian recovery

LA’s Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal

98 migrants rescued from boat off Florida coast lacked food

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school

Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise

Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits

California city rests easier after serial killings arrest

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up