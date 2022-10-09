AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead
Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.