AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action

Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison

FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart

Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe

Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead

Jalen Milroe, No. 1 Alabama escape Texas A&M, 24-20

National News

