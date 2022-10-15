AP Top U.S. News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

California governor blocks Charles Manson follower’s parole Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group Parkland shooter’s life sentence could…

California governor blocks Charles Manson follower’s parole

Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group

Parkland shooter’s life sentence could bring changes to law

Police: 15-year-old boy kills 5 in Raleigh shooting rampage

At debate, Walker denies past support for US abortion ban

NC shooting claims mom, veteran, matriarch, officer and teen

Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat

Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

5 years on, key #MeToo voices take stock of the movement

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.