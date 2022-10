CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Russian cosmonaut launches from the US for the first time in 20 years, alongside…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Russian cosmonaut launches from the US for the first time in 20 years, alongside NASA and Japanese astronauts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.