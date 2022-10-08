RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
Home » National News » 8 officers who shot…

8 officers who shot at Jayland Walker return to duty

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The eight police officers who fired dozens of rounds at Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, following a car and foot chase have returned to duty.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said the officers were back at work Monday to alleviate a staffing shortage he described as a “crisis” to WEWS-TV on Tuesday. The officers had been on paid administrative leave following the June 27 fatal shooting.

The officers will not be in uniform or work patrol duties, Mylett said. They have been reassigned to administrative duties, he said.

“We recognize that this decision will cause concern for the Walker family and the community, and we are sensitive to those concerns,” Mylett said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Walker’s death.

A preliminary autopsy showed Walker was shot at least 40 times. Two officers initially tried to stop Walker’s car for minor equipment violations. Walker refused to stop and, seconds into the pursuit, a shot was fired from his car, police said. The officers chased the car onto a freeway and back onto city streets.

Walker a short time later stopped and bailed from the car. Ignoring officers’ commands, he ran into an adjacent parking lot where he was killed in a hail of police gunfire, police body cam video shows. Authorities said Walker represented a “deadly threat.” A handgun and a wedding ring were found on the driver’s seat of his car.

Walker’s death has prompted numerous protests in Akron along with calls for police reform.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up