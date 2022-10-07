RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | UN steps up satellite tracking of Ukraine | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills | Russian violence was strategic
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 10:11 AM

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.

The derailment happened Wednesday evening at Silver Dollar City. Six patrons and one employee were taken by ambulance to hospitals after the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed, the amusement park said in a statement.

Stone County Emergency Management Director Tom Martin said three cars derailed, falling onto their side. Martin said no one appeared to have any broken bones or other serious injuries.

The train takes passengers on a 20-minute ride through the countryside, a ride interrupted by a pretend train robbery, according to Silver Dollar City’s website.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

