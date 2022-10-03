RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Home » National News » 3 police officers, civilian…

3 police officers, civilian injured in Philadelphia shooting

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 7:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded early Wednesday when a SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant at a city home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

One officer was shot in the hip, while another had a leg wound and the third was hit in the chest. All three were taken to a hospital and were listed as stable, but their names and further information about them was not disclosed.

A civilian was also injured in the incident. The person’s condition has not been released and it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were involved in the shooting.

It was unclear how many people were in the home at the time or how many shooters were involved. Television station reports showed at least one person being taken from the scene in handcuffs, while two children were safely removed from the home by officers.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up