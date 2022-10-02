RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Home » National News » 2 dead, 6 hurt…

2 dead, 6 hurt in Milwaukee bus rollover, fire on interstate

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 12:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say two people died and six were injured Wednesday when a bus rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in Milwaukee.

The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. The bus became fully engulfed in flames, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The conditions of those hospitalized wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up